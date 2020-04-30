Rishi Kapoor no more: Some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s original chocolate boy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 30: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.

Before his death, he played leading roles as the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, of which 36 were box office hits.

Here are some interesting facts about Legendry actor Rishi Kapoor:

Rishi Kapoor was born on 4th September 1954 in Chembur, Bombay in a Punjabi family

He is the second son of actor and director Raj Kapoor

He was also the grandson of actor Prithviraj Kapoor

His brothers Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor were also actors

Rishi was always naughty

His first appearance in film was in the song 'Pyaar Hua' from Shree 420

He then played the younger version of Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker

It was rumoured that he had an affair with his Bobby co-star Dimple Kapadia but the relation did not last long

He did a number of films opposite Madhuri Dixit, who later did an item number in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani opposite son Ranbir!

For his performance in Do Dooni Chaar, he won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor in 2011, and for his role in Kapoor & Sons, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2017

Kapoor married actress Neetu Singh his 15-time co-star on 22 January 1980. It was a grand wedding held at the prestigious Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Chembur and reception at RK Studios where the entire film industry was present

The couple has two children - actor Ranbir Kapoor who was born on 28 September 1982 and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who was born on 15 September 1980

Rishi is the paternal uncle of actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and maternal uncle of industrialist Nikhil Nanda

Rishi Kapoor has been in controversies for his comments on being a "beef-eating Hindu", social media

Rishi Kapoor's autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, was released on 15 January 2017

Kapoor wrote the book along with Meena Iyer, and the title was published under Harper Collins