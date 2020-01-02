Rise from the grave: Man dead for 6 years served notice over CAA protests

Lucknow, Jan 02: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started sending out notices to those who have been identified as the vandals responsible for heavy damage to public property during the CAA protests.

However, one such resident, who has been served a notice, was Banne Khan who will have to raise from his grave and apply for bail to prove that he was not involved during protests in Firozabad.

While speaking to a leading daily, Banne's son Mohammad Sarfaraz Khan said that a police team had visited his house located in Baze Wali Gali, Firozabad city, and handed him the notice. When he showed them his death certificate the police team shouted at him and left.

''My father, who died six years ago, has been booked under Sections 107 and 116 of the Code of Criminal Procedure because the police believe he is likely to disturb public tranquillity,'' Sarfaraz Khan was quoted as saying by Telegraph.

"They said my father must appear before a magistrate and apply for bail within seven days, else he would be arrested. They scolded me when I showed them his death certificate," Sarfaraz said.

The state government has already warned that those responsible for violence and destruction of public properties would not be spared and attachment notices would be issued against them.

Over 60 people have been "identified for violence" during anti-citizenship law protests and issued notices, asking them to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property.

Police had initially said that the damage incurred was worth around Rs 15 lakh but the final assessment put the figure at Rs 25 lakh, they added.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had broken out in several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leaving at least 17 people dead and moveable and immoveable assets damaged, mostly in arson.