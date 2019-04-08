  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rise above appeasement and dynasty politics: Piyush Goyal to Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Union Minister Piyush Goyal today took a dig against the Congress for its remark on the saffron party's manifesto which was released earlier today.

    "Their manifesto doesn't mention as to how to take the country towards good governance, how to fight terrorism. It hasn't been able to rise above appeasement and dynasty politics," he said.

    Rise above appeasement and dynasty politics: Piyush Goyal to Congress
    Union Minister Piyush Goyal

    At the release of the BJP's manifesto, the Congress party had said instead of a manifesto, the BJP should have come out with a "Maafinama".

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP manifesto promises income tax relief for middle-class

    Patel also hit out at the BJP leaders for not taking any questions after releasing the manifesto and compared that with Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interaction with journalists after releasing the poll document.

    "After we presented our manifesto, we held a detailed Q&A session. And immediately after BJP presented its manifesto, all of their leaders went home without even taking a single question. No answers on their 5 years? It is this arrogance which will bring them down on May 23rd," Patel tweeted.

    Last week, BJP vehemently attacked the Congress manifesto which promised Rs 72000 to 'poor' families under the proposed NYAY scheme, review of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), unconditional dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir to name a few.

    More PIYUSH GOYAL News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    piyush goyal dynasty politics congress terrorism election manifesto lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue