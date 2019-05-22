  • search
    ISRO's PSLV-C46 successfully launches earth observation satellite RISAT-2B

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Shriharikota, May 22: ISRO's PSLV-C46 rocket carrying radar imaging earth observation satellite Risat-2B has successfully lifted off from the Sriharikota space centre.

    As the 25-hour countdown which began on Tuesday concluded, the agency's trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) blasted off at 5.30 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on its 48th mission, carrying the 615 kg satellite.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said the PSLV-C46, on its 48th mission, would launch RISAT, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, on May 22.

    RISAT-2B successfully places in orbit by ISRO’s PSLV-C46
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    It would replace the RISAT-2, which was successfully launched in 2009.

    The PSLV-C46 is the 14th flight of PSLV in 'core-alone' configuration. The RISAT-2B would be placed in an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees, it said.

    The RISAT-2 has been actively used by India to monitor activities in camps across the border in Pakistan to thwart infiltration bids by terrorists.

    The PSLV-C46 was the 14th flight of the PSLV in its core-alone configuration sans the use of the solid strap-on motors.

    It was the 72nd launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota and also marked the 36th launch from the first launch pad.

    ISRO PSLV-C46: All you need to know about RISAT-2B

    ISRO has made provision for the public to view the launch from recently opened viewers' gallery at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

