    #RIPSushmaJi: India grieves, tributes pour in

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 7: Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering cardiac arrest, AIIMS doctors said. She was 67. Her sudden demise in the national capital stunned all across political lines and tributes for the long-serving Minister of External Affairs of India (2014-2019), flooded social media sites.

    India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor.

    [ Sushma Swaraj -- A powerful orator, people's minister and politician of many firsts]

    The 67-year-old politician, who was the youngest cabinet minister in Haryana at 25. She was the second woman to take charge of the foreign ministry after Indira Gandhi. However, illness forced her to step out of politics. Last November, she had announced she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Her last Twitter post was about thanking PM Narendra Modi for the government's move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.

    Celebrities and Netizens paid homage to the humble leader:

