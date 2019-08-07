#RIPSushmaJi: India grieves, tributes pour in

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 7: Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering cardiac arrest, AIIMS doctors said. She was 67. Her sudden demise in the national capital stunned all across political lines and tributes for the long-serving Minister of External Affairs of India (2014-2019), flooded social media sites.

India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor.

The 67-year-old politician, who was the youngest cabinet minister in Haryana at 25. She was the second woman to take charge of the foreign ministry after Indira Gandhi. However, illness forced her to step out of politics. Last November, she had announced she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Her last Twitter post was about thanking PM Narendra Modi for the government's move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.

Celebrities and Netizens paid homage to the humble leader:

My family & I are in complete shock to learn the tragic news of dear Sushma ji’s sudden demise. She was a motherly figure for all of us; an extremely respected stateswoman; exceptional orator & a very loving, caring & warm soul. Will miss her dearly.🙏#sushmaswaraj#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/bJCyKLeIa0 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 6, 2019

The Best Female Politician of Our Country Ever Seen, May Lord Grant her soul rest in peace.#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/Xk2y2txFEJ — 🐍ಹಾವೇರಿ ಕಾಕಾ (@yelbee_LB) August 6, 2019

This was standard she made in the office of External Affairs#sushmaswaraj#RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/DOROWKDjsI — Sourav Deb🇮🇳 (@_souravdeb) August 6, 2019

The difference between India and Pakistan in one frame.

Always feel proud to be an Indian. #RIPSushmaJi #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/uuR1wFPWOc — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 6, 2019

Don't think there will be another leader who gets loved & admired by people of all political beliefs, the way #SushmaSwaraj ji did.

May her soul be blessed always🙏

Rest In Peace Irony lady #RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/mC7LJ3gKow — ᖽᐸᗩᒚᗩᒪ☾⋆ (@Kajal_Sabar) August 6, 2019

In 1977, #SushmaSwaraj became the youngest ever Cabinet Minister in the country at the age of 25.



First female CM of Delhi.



In Indian Parliament first and the only female MP honoured with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award.



Best ever Foreign Minister.#RIPSushmaJi 💔 pic.twitter.com/VWsKJ8A2xz — JISHAN. (@iamsrkJishan_) August 6, 2019