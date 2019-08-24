RIPArunJaitley: India mourns favourite FM's death

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 24: The stalwart of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday at the age of 66. Soon the news of his saddest demise came out social media was flooded with the condolences.

    The former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away
    The former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away. File photo.

    #RIPArunJaitley started trending on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites. People shared thoughts and prayers for the family of their favourite finance minister Jaitley.

      Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at the age of 66

      The former Union Finance Minister was popular for his strong-willed and gentle spoken personality. Jailtley was a commendable wit, he was the legal brain, sharp mind, astute strategist of his party.

      When Arun Jaitley quoted James Bond dialogue in parliament

      Here's how twitterati reacted on his saddest demise:

      arun jaitley passes away

