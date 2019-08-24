#RIPArunJaitley: India mourns favourite FM's death

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 24: The stalwart of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday at the age of 66. Soon the news of his saddest demise came out social media was flooded with the condolences.

#RIPArunJaitley started trending on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites. People shared thoughts and prayers for the family of their favourite finance minister Jaitley.

The former Union Finance Minister was popular for his strong-willed and gentle spoken personality. Jailtley was a commendable wit, he was the legal brain, sharp mind, astute strategist of his party.

Here's how twitterati reacted on his saddest demise:

Another chapter of Indian politics is over. Your service to the nation will be remembered .🙏🙏#ArunJaitley #riparunjaitley pic.twitter.com/ha6EdGrgK9 — Shrikant Maurya (@maurya_65) August 24, 2019

Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri @arunjaitley ji. He was a great visionary leader & a statesman. Condolences to the bereaved family and all the Karykartas. #RIPArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/6aj1iO9y9t — Er Aijaz Hussain (@IAmErAijaz) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the death of former Finance Minister @arunjaitley. The Nation loses another Great Leader. #ArunJaitely #RIPArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/H42p2tELl9 — Niranjan (@n_3057) August 24, 2019

#ArunJaitley was the person who exposed Rahul Gandhi's hardcore lie on so-called Rafale scam in Parliament and all over the India.#ThankYouArunJaitley #RIPArunJaitleypic.twitter.com/TZ9KriTj09 — Bhrustrated (@AnupamUncl) August 24, 2019

#RIPARUNJAITLEY HE WAS LEADER OF CAABILITY,THINKING AND FROM THE FIRST DAY HE FOUGHT FOR THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE IN INDIA . pic.twitter.com/5TgVPeNiyA — PC CHOUDHARY (@choudharypc007) August 24, 2019

#RIPArunJaitley ji...An end of an era

You will be missed @arunjaitley Sir and your contribution to country will always be cherished...

Om shanti pic.twitter.com/ie6ud2AmOB — Raktimava Bose | রক্তিমাভ বোস (@RaktimavaBose) August 24, 2019

Who knew that exactly 2 weeks later, this would happen to him as well #RIPArunJaitley #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/QgBKSn4qIn — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) August 24, 2019

Demise of Shree @arunjaitley is a big loss of one of the finest leader and leadership.#riparunjaitley #tribute pic.twitter.com/wtlBOsBgLh — Murli Manohar (@shyambol) August 24, 2019