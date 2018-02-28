RIP Sridevi: India bids adieu to Bollywood actress 'Chandini'

Veteran actress Sridevi's mortal remains arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night, around 72 hours after her sudden and shocking demise in Dubai.

Sridevi's body was draped in a magenta and gold Kanjeevaram saree and flower. She has been placed in a transparent casket at the club, a short distance away from her home.

Sridevi's final journey began with a decorated truck carrying the iconic actor's mortal remains to the Vile Parle crematorium, where the final rites took place.

Superstars like Rekha, Hema Malini, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more had earlier arrived for the prayer meeting being held at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah are among family members who had already visited Boney Kapoor's residence earlier this morning to pay their respects.

Earlier, the Kapoors had announced that well-wishers can visit the Celebration Club near Sridevi's home, where a prayer meeting will be held between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The prayer hall has since opened its doors to allow the grieving public to pay their last respects to the late actor.

Sridevi, monikered Indian cinema's first woman superstar, is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi.

OneIndia News

