RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political figures condole death of Union Minister and LJP supremo

New Delhi, Sep 08: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery at Delhi's Fortis hospital, passed away late on Thursday.

Paswan (74), who had been in active politics for more than five decades and is one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks.

Thousands of people from all walks of life are sharing tributes for the Bihar stalwart.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

I am very sorry to hear the sad news of untimely demise of Rambilas Bhai. I am reminded of the unbroken relationship of the past 45 years and all the social, political battles. Rambilas brother, you left early. I am not in a position to say anything more than this: Lalu Prasad Yadav

केन्द्रीय मंत्री व बिहार के प्रमुख नेताओं में से एक श्री रामविलास पासवान के निधन की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व पार्टी के लोगों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan was End of an era! Sad at the passing away of senior leader, illustrious Parliamentarian and Union Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. His life & times are a lesson of how strong determination can take one to the zenith of one's career. Condolences @iChiragPaswan & family: BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Delhi.

The Bihar chief minister in his condolence message said "Paswan was a big signature in the Indian politics." He highlighted Paswan's start of political innings with a win in the Bihar legislative assembly election in 1969. Paswan hit the national headlines after a thumping victory from Hajipur Parliamentary constituency for the first time in 1977, he said.

"Shocked by the news of the death of Ram Vilas bhai (brother). Memories of an unbroken friendship that lasted for 45 years, during which we waged various social and political battles, are floating before my eyes. Ram Vilas bhai, you left us too soon. "I am unable to say much more. Om Shanti!", tweeted Prasad who was also Paswans cabinet colleague in the UPA-1 government.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader who was like Prasad a dynamic student leader in the 1970s, also recalled his decades old relationship with Ram Vilas Paswan.

"He left an indelible imprint as a minister who held numerous portfolios in his career. The people of Bihar can never forget his contributions.

"He was a Dalit leader who took all sections of the society along, a reason why he enjoyed the support of the OBCs and the upper castes as well", Modi said in his condolence message.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi Yadav also condoled the death of Paswan and recalled his close ties with their family.

Rajasthan Assemly Speaker CP Joshi expresses his condolences.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy condoled the demise of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday.

In a condolence message, Rao recalled that Paswan had supported the separate Telangana agitation. Paswan holds a special place in the country's political history as a political leader and social activist, Rao said. He conveyedhis condolences to Paswan's family and the members of LJP, the release added.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who had served as the Railway Minister in his cabinet, and said it was a great loss to the country.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister and 8-term MP Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was very dear to me and had worked as the Railways Minister in my cabinet. Losing a very senior leader like him is a great loss for our country," Gowda tweeted.

"May god give his family and well-wishers the strength to bear this pain," the JD(S) patriarch said. Paswan was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel also expressed grief over the passing away of Paswan. He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was a senior Dalit leader, he said.

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah in a tweet said, "Saddened by the demise of Union Minister Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan. He was one of the finest leaders of our country and his work speaks for his commitment. My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers."

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said he was a popular leader who stood for deprived and weaker sections of the society. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief over the death of the veteran politician and paid rich tributes to him.

Koshyari said Paswan was one of the most popular leaders from Bihar and enjoyed strong mass support. He had the distinction of serving as a Union minister in various governments and handling different portfolios ably, the governor said. "We have lost a great parliamentarian and a popular leader," Koshyari said.

Thackeray said Paswan was connected with ordinary people all through his long political career. The country has lost a leader who stood for deprived and weaker sectionsof the society, the CM said. Pawar also expressed grief over Paswans death. Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Ramvilas Paswan. He was a veteran leader and founder of Lok Janshakti Party.

"I had a long association with him as a Parliamentarian. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP, Pawar tweeted. In Nagpur, Gadkari, a Union minister, said Paswan had an important contribution in upliftment of the poor, deprived and underprivileged sections of the society.

Gadkari tweeted, "I am numbed by the news of passing away of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. My emotional tributes to him. "Paswanji had an important contribution in the development of poor, deprived and underprivileged. May the Lord Grant peace to his soul and strength to his family," said the BJP leader.

"I am happy that my son Chirag is with me at this time and is doing all possible service. Along with taking care of me, he us also fulfilling his responsibilities towards the party," he wrote on Twitter.