  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RIP Ram Jethmalani: Condolences pour in; PM says Country has lost exceptional lawyer

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 8: Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, after suffering from a prolonged illness. The former law minister died after his health deteriorated over the last two weeks.

    Top leaders from across India are extending their condolences on the sudden demise of Ram Jethmalani.

    RIP Ram Jethmalani: Condolences pour in; PM says Country has lost exceptional lawyer

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ram Jethmalani, saying the country has lost an exceptional lawyer and an iconic figure who made rich contributions in courts and Parliament.

    Modi said Jethmalani was "witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject".

    "In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament," the prime minister tweeted.

    President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolence and remembered the late lawyer for his 'characteristic eloquence', 'erudition and intellect'. He wrote:

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also condoled Jethmalani's demise, remembering him as "a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual and a patriot."

    Home Minister Amit Shah said Ram Jethmalani's death is an "irreparable loss to the entire legal community." He went to Jethmalani's house to pay last respects to the veteran lawyer.

    Amit Shah tweeted, "Ram Jethmalani ji's passing away is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on the loss saying, ""Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister and eminent lawyer, Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. Blessed with knowledge and intelligence he made a noteworthy contribution to lawmaking and pubic life. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

    While expressing his condolences over the unfortunate demise, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Ram Jethmalani for his "brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law" and said that he will "remain a worthy example in legal profession."

    Attorney General K K Venugopal said with the passing away of noted jurist Ram Jethmalani, the country has lost its finest lawyer who was bold and handled the most sensational criminal cases and constitutional matters.

    "His passing away is a great loss not only to the Bar in the country but also to Parliament and the country as a whole," Venugopal told PTI.

    The Attorney General said Jethmalani's boldness set him apart as one of the finest lawyers that the country had. "According to me, he was a lawyer, was larger than life handling the most sensational cases, especially criminal cases as I, therefore, told him once that he is a leader of the criminal Bar of the country. His retort was, 'I am also the no. 1 constitutional lawyer'. This is because he was handling cases across the board," Venugopal said.

    The Attorney General said Jethmalani was a very outspoken person and did not mince words even against the judiciary. He remembered him as a senior advocate who was there in most of the big criminal appeals and constitutional cases.

    Several lawyers and journalists took a trip down the memory lane to remember Jethmalani's contributions, and tributes poured in on Twitter.

    More RAM JETHMALANI News

    Read more about:

    ram jethmalani

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue