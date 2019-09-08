RIP Ram Jethmalani: Condolences pour in; PM says Country has lost exceptional lawyer

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 8: Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, after suffering from a prolonged illness. The former law minister died after his health deteriorated over the last two weeks.

Top leaders from across India are extending their condolences on the sudden demise of Ram Jethmalani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Ram Jethmalani, saying the country has lost an exceptional lawyer and an iconic figure who made rich contributions in courts and Parliament.

Modi said Jethmalani was "witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject".

In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

"In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament," the prime minister tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolence and remembered the late lawyer for his 'characteristic eloquence', 'erudition and intellect'. He wrote:

Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 8, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also condoled Jethmalani's demise, remembering him as "a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual and a patriot."

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister, a legal luminary & one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath pic.twitter.com/Z0xCTm0R7q — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah said Ram Jethmalani's death is an "irreparable loss to the entire legal community." He went to Jethmalani's house to pay last respects to the veteran lawyer.

Deeply pained to know about the passing away of India’s veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Shri Ram Jethmalani ji. In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

Amit Shah tweeted, "Ram Jethmalani ji's passing away is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on the loss saying, ""Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister and eminent lawyer, Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. Blessed with knowledge and intelligence he made a noteworthy contribution to lawmaking and pubic life. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

While expressing his condolences over the unfortunate demise, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad praised Ram Jethmalani for his "brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law" and said that he will "remain a worthy example in legal profession."

Attorney General K K Venugopal said with the passing away of noted jurist Ram Jethmalani, the country has lost its finest lawyer who was bold and handled the most sensational criminal cases and constitutional matters.

"His passing away is a great loss not only to the Bar in the country but also to Parliament and the country as a whole," Venugopal told PTI.

The Attorney General said Jethmalani's boldness set him apart as one of the finest lawyers that the country had. "According to me, he was a lawyer, was larger than life handling the most sensational cases, especially criminal cases as I, therefore, told him once that he is a leader of the criminal Bar of the country. His retort was, 'I am also the no. 1 constitutional lawyer'. This is because he was handling cases across the board," Venugopal said.

The Attorney General said Jethmalani was a very outspoken person and did not mince words even against the judiciary. He remembered him as a senior advocate who was there in most of the big criminal appeals and constitutional cases.

My friend turned foe turned very good friend Ram Jethmalani passed away today at 95 years age. Farewell friend — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 8, 2019

Deep grief at the passing away of Ram Jethmalani. He was a dear friend, fellow Parliamentarian and a legal legend. Deepest condolences to his family and the large number of friends and admirers. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 8, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former Union Minister and noted legal luminary of the country Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji.



My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved family.



Om Shanti — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 8, 2019

Several lawyers and journalists took a trip down the memory lane to remember Jethmalani's contributions, and tributes poured in on Twitter.

Sad news coming in.. the iconic lawyer, a man who was probably the finest criminal lawyer this country has seen, who could woo and intimidate judges in equal measure.. a political gadfly, legal master and a gent who lived life king-size.. Ram Jethmalani has expired at 95. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 8, 2019

Ram Sir. You have reached The Pearly Gates. Please cross-examine St. Peter. — Saurav Datta (@SauravDatta29) September 8, 2019

RIP Ram Jethmalani the finest criminal lawyer. Condolences to his family. He taught me evidence law, and also played a mean game of badminton. https://t.co/A4F0OwnTwV — Menaka Guruswamy (@MenakaGuruswamy) September 8, 2019