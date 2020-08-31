RIP Pranab Mukherjee: What was the cause of his death? Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 31: Former president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday in an army hospital, his son Abhijit said. He was 84. Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former president Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition had "declined" and he was in "septic shock due to lung infection".

RIP Pranab Mukherjee: Timeline of the political journey of Congress stalwart

What is septic shock?

Septic shock is a serious condition that occurs when a person's blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level following an infection. Any type of bacterial, fungal and viral (in rare cases) can cause sepsis, which can progress to septic shock if left untreated.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection

What is Blood clot in the brain?

A blood clot in the brain is a serious and life-threatening condition. Paralysis in the face and in the body as well as visual disturbances and speech disorders are typical signs.

The term "blood clot in the brain" covers both a true blood clot in the brain and a bleeding in the brain. In either case, the blood supply fails to part of the brain and certain symptoms occur.

Why brain surgery is done:

Brain surgery is done to correct physical abnormalities in the brain. These can be due to birth defect, disease, injury, or other problems.

You may need brain surgery if you have any of the following conditions in or around the brain:

abnormal blood vessels

an aneurysm

bleeding

blood clots

damage to the protective tissue called the "dura"

epilepsy

abscesses

nerve damage or nerve irritation

Parkinson's disease

pressure after head injury

skull fracture

a stroke

brain tumors

fluid building up in the brain

Seven lesser known facts about former President Pranab Mukherjee

The risks of brain surgery

All surgical procedures carry some risk. Brain surgery is a major medical event. It carries extra risk.

Possible risks associated with brain surgery include:

allergic reaction to anesthesia

bleeding in the brain

a blood clot

brain swelling

coma

impaired speech, vision, coordination, or balance

infection in the brain or at the wound site

memory problems

seizures

stroke