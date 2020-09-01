RIP Pranab Mukherjee: President, VP, Prime Minister pay last respects to former president

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 01: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chiefs of three defence services were among the dignitaries who paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday morning.

Mukherjee's mortal remains were brought to his residence, 10, Rajaji Marg, earlier today from the army hospital where he breathed his last on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among others who paid homage to him.

Cremation is scheduled in the afternoon. The union government had on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the former president. Mukherjee, one of India's most respected politicians, died following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

A seven-time parliamentarian and recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, he was one of the most admired and respected political figures.