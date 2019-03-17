RIP Manohar Parrikar: Condolences pour in

New Delhi, Mar 17: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar passed away this evening after a long battle with cancer. Parrikar had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February last year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After coming back from New York, Parrikar, was seen wearing medical paraphernalia -a nasogastric tube.

President Ram Nath Kovind was the first to condole the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening. The announcement comes amid hectic parleys over Parrikar's successor.

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

Calling Parrikar a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions, BJP leader VK Singh said his demise leaves a void in people's lives.

Sad demise of @manoharparrikar ji leaves a void in our lives. He was a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions to the most complex problems-Goa & India have lost a stalwart today. The nation & I mourn your loss, & will miss you. Rest In Peace my dear friend. ऊँ शान्ति शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/fS8MvL8dW4 — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 17, 2019

Expressing condolence, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons."

Academician Amitabh Mattoo condoled the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

RIP Manohar Golpalakrishna Prabhu Parrikar. An outstanding leader and a gentleman; IIT graduate who always stood by his principles; loved his native Goa and loved & admired by his land and people. — Amitabh Mattoo (@amitabhmattoo) March 17, 2019

From the early days in politics, he was my partner and good friend. My heartfelt tribute to this great saint of Mother India, who struggled till last breath for the development of Goa, Union minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

नि:शब्द हूं। सुशील और सादगीपूर्ण राजनीति का चेहरा आज खो गया। मनोहर भाई सही मायने में हर कार्यकर्ता के हृदय पर राज करने वाले नेता थे। — Chowkidar Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 17, 2019

He patiently endured his illness, says Mamata Banerjee who conveyed condolence to Manohar Parrikar's family and his admirers.

Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2019

Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

लंबे वक्त से बीमार चल रहे गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर पर्रिकर जी का जाना दुखद! ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं परिवार को शक्ति दे। राजनीतिक जीवन में उनका योगदान सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा। शत् शत् नमन! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 17, 2019