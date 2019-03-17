  • search
    RIP Manohar Parrikar: Condolences pour in

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a long battle with cancer.

    Parrikar had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February last year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

    After coming back from New York, Parrikar, was seen wearing medical paraphernalia -a nasogastric tube.

    [Goa CM Manohar Parrikar no more]

    President Ram Nath Kovind was the first to condole the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening. The announcement comes amid hectic parleys over Parrikar's successor.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress."

    Calling Parrikar a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions, BJP leader VK Singh said his demise leaves a void in people's lives.

    Expressing condolence, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons."

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

    Academician Amitabh Mattoo condoled the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

    From the early days in politics, he was my partner and good friend. My heartfelt tribute to this great saint of Mother India, who struggled till last breath for the development of Goa, Union minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

    He patiently endured his illness, says Mamata Banerjee who conveyed condolence to Manohar Parrikar's family and his admirers.

    Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

    Nation lost it's proud son, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed condolence to Manohar Parrikar's family.

    Despite his deteriorating health, he put nation first and worked for it till his last breath, former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted.

    As defence minister his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean and mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled Parrikar's death and said he was respected by all across political lines.

    DMK chief MK Stalin expressed his condolence to Parrikar's family.

    Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar, CM of Goa. We have lost an able and industrious administrator who made his mark with his simple demeanour and extraordinary intellect. My sincere condolences to his family members."

    Demise of a doyen, says BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Manohar Parrikar's death.

