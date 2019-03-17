RIP Manohar Parrikar: Condolences pour in

New Delhi, Mar 17: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a long battle with cancer.

Parrikar had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February last year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

After coming back from New York, Parrikar, was seen wearing medical paraphernalia -a nasogastric tube.

President Ram Nath Kovind was the first to condole the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on Sunday evening. The announcement comes amid hectic parleys over Parrikar's successor.

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress."

India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

Calling Parrikar a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions, BJP leader VK Singh said his demise leaves a void in people's lives.

Sad demise of @manoharparrikar ji leaves a void in our lives. He was a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions to the most complex problems-Goa & India have lost a stalwart today. The nation & I mourn your loss, & will miss you. Rest In Peace my dear friend. ऊँ शान्ति शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/fS8MvL8dW4 — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 17, 2019

Expressing condolence, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Academician Amitabh Mattoo condoled the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

RIP Manohar Golpalakrishna Prabhu Parrikar. An outstanding leader and a gentleman; IIT graduate who always stood by his principles; loved his native Goa and loved & admired by his land and people. — Amitabh Mattoo (@amitabhmattoo) March 17, 2019

From the early days in politics, he was my partner and good friend. My heartfelt tribute to this great saint of Mother India, who struggled till last breath for the development of Goa, Union minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

नि:शब्द हूं। सुशील और सादगीपूर्ण राजनीति का चेहरा आज खो गया। मनोहर भाई सही मायने में हर कार्यकर्ता के हृदय पर राज करने वाले नेता थे। — Chowkidar Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 17, 2019

He patiently endured his illness, says Mamata Banerjee who conveyed condolence to Manohar Parrikar's family and his admirers.

Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 17, 2019

Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

Nation lost it's proud son, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed condolence to Manohar Parrikar's family.

In his passing, the nation in general and Goa in particular lost its proud son.

My heartfelt condolences to the members of his bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.#Parrikar — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) March 17, 2019

Despite his deteriorating health, he put nation first and worked for it till his last breath, former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted.

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar.He fought bravely against his disease & I always hoped that he will beat it.Despite his deteriorating health,he put Nation first & worked for it till his last breath. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with his family — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) March 17, 2019

As defence minister his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean and mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri.Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled. — Chowkidar Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 17, 2019

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled Parrikar's death and said he was respected by all across political lines.

DMK chief MK Stalin expressed his condolence to Parrikar's family.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar, CM of Goa. We have lost an able and industrious administrator who made his mark with his simple demeanour and extraordinary intellect. My sincere condolences to his family members."

Demise of a doyen, says BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Manohar Parrikar's death.