    RIP Arun Jaitley: Rare pictures of BJP's trusted troubleshooter

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: BJP stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who steered landmark, reforming a nationwide goods and services tax and a bankruptcy code, passed away in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Saturday. He was 66.

    Arun Jaitley

    Jaitley was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. His passing away was mourned by leaders cutting across political lines.

    Here is a look at Arun Jaitley's life in pics

    Jaitley with APJ Abdul Kalam

    Jaitley with APJ Abdul Kalam

    In this Nov 14, 2003 file photo, President APJ Abdul Kalam with then Union Law and Justice Minister Arun Jaitley at the inauguration of the India International Trade.

    Arun Jaitley having tea with morning walkers

    Arun Jaitley having tea with morning walkers

    In this December 28, 2014 file photo, then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley having a sip of tea with morning walkers on his 62nd birthday at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi.

    Arun Jaitley with Priyanka Gandhi

    Arun Jaitley with Priyanka Gandhi

    In this March 13, 2004 file photo, is seen Priyanka Gandhi celebrating India's victory over Pakistan as Arun Jaitley looks on in Karachi.

    When Bollywood Actor Dharmendra joined BJP

    When Bollywood Actor Dharmendra joined BJP

    In this March 24, 2004 file photo, is seen veteran Bollywood Actor Dharmendra with then Union Law and Justice Minister Arun Jaitely after joining the BJP in New Delhi.

    Anurag Thakur's tribute to Jaitley

    Anurag Thakur's tribute to Jaitley

    MoS Finance Anurag Thakur while condoling the demise of Jaitley, tweeted an image of BJP stalwart Arun JAitley and Sushma Swaraj.

    Jaitley in action

    Jaitley in action

    In this March 3, 2005 file photo, Supreme Court Bar Association Team Member Arun Jaitley in action during a friendly cricket match against chief justice eleven at Firoz.

    Jaitley with Jayalalithaa

    Jaitley with Jayalalithaa

    In this Jan 18, 2015 file photo, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa at her Poes Garden residence.

