RIP Arun Jaitley: Rare pictures of BJP's trusted troubleshooter
New Delhi, Aug 24: BJP stalwart and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who steered landmark, reforming a nationwide goods and services tax and a bankruptcy code, passed away in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Saturday. He was 66.
Jaitley was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. His passing away was mourned by leaders cutting across political lines.
Here is a look at Arun Jaitley's life in pics
Jaitley with APJ Abdul Kalam
In this Nov 14, 2003 file photo, President APJ Abdul Kalam with then Union Law and Justice Minister Arun Jaitley at the inauguration of the India International Trade.
Arun Jaitley having tea with morning walkers
In this December 28, 2014 file photo, then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley having a sip of tea with morning walkers on his 62nd birthday at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi.
Arun Jaitley with Priyanka Gandhi
In this March 13, 2004 file photo, is seen Priyanka Gandhi celebrating India's victory over Pakistan as Arun Jaitley looks on in Karachi.
When Bollywood Actor Dharmendra joined BJP
In this March 24, 2004 file photo, is seen veteran Bollywood Actor Dharmendra with then Union Law and Justice Minister Arun Jaitely after joining the BJP in New Delhi.
Anurag Thakur's tribute to Jaitley
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur while condoling the demise of Jaitley, tweeted an image of BJP stalwart Arun JAitley and Sushma Swaraj.
Jaitley in action
In this March 3, 2005 file photo, Supreme Court Bar Association Team Member Arun Jaitley in action during a friendly cricket match against chief justice eleven at Firoz.
Jaitley with Jayalalithaa
In this Jan 18, 2015 file photo, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa at her Poes Garden residence.