Riots case: NIA searches 43 locations in Bengaluru

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 43 locations in Bengaluru city, including four offices of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing go the Popular Front of India (PFI). In connection with the riots case.

Riots had broken out at D J Hall and K G Hall on August 11 2020. The cases pertain to large scale rioting armed with lethal weapons causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property including DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations buildings and public and private vehicles. The riot led to fear and panic in the nearby areas and was intended to cause terror in the society.

So far, 169 accused have been arrested in connection with the case. During the searches, incriminating materials relating to the SDPI?PFI as well as certain instruments for attacks like sword, knife, iron rods have been seized, the NIA said.

The agency is probing the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the case in which three persons were killed and scores injured over a Facebook post

The SDPI which is not banned has been flagged by the National Investigation Agency in the past. In the instant case, a delegation from the SDPI had visited the police station to lodge a complaint over the post. The police is said to have delayed filing the complaint following which a crowd started to gather outside.

There were also rumours that the police was holding the suspect inside the police station.

The crowd demanded that the suspect be handed over. Suddenly the situation went out of hand. Officials say that they have video evidence of the SDPI's involvement in the case.