  • search
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Riots break out in Srinagar jail

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 05: Riots broke out on Thursday evening inside the high security central jail here after rumours started floating that some inmates were being shifted out of the Kashmir valley, officials said.

    Riots break out in Srinagar jail
    Srinagar Central Jail. File Photo

    The inmates burnt a temporary shelter and tried to come to the outer cordon of the jail located in the downtown area of the city, they said.

    Senior police officers and additional companies of the CRPF were rushed to the jail to bring the situation under control, the officials added.

    More SRINAGAR News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    kashmir valley srinagar

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue