'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru timing

New Delhi, June 19: Star gazers in India are in for a treat on June 21 as the country is set to witness its 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of this century on Sunday. It will be an annular eclipse in some parts while for most of the country it will be partial. In India, the Surya Grahan will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 am.

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth are aligned in a straight line and almost on the same plane.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Time, Date, Visibility

The annular phase will begin around 11:49 am and end at 11:50 am, Director of the MP Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari told news agency PTI.

The 'ring of fire' can best be seen, just for a minute, from Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

Annular Solar Eclipse timings in India

Eclipse begins: 9.15 am

Partial Eclipse begins: 10.10 am

Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11.43 am

Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35 per cent

Partial Eclipse ends: 1.26 pm

Total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

Magnitude: 0.345

Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

Solar eclipse Delhi timings

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:20

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 12:01 0.95 Magnitude

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:48

Duration: 3 hours, 29 minutes

Solar eclipse Bangalore time

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:12

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:47 0.47 Magnitude

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:31

Duration: 3 hours, 19 minutes

Solar Eclipse Kolkata timings

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:46

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 12:35 0.73 Magnitude

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 14:17

Duration: 3 hours, 31 minutes

Solar eclipse Mumbai timings

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:00

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:37 0.70 Magnitude

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:27

Duration: 3 hours, 27 minutes

Solar eclipse Chennai time

Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:22

Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:59 0.46 Magnitude

Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:41

Duration: 3 hours, 19 minutes

People in Congo in Africa will be able to see the eclipse first and then it will progress through South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Indian Ocean and Pakistan, before entering India over Rajasthan. Later it will move on to Tibet, China, Taiwan, before ending somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.

The eclipse, however, will not be as prominent this time as it was on December 26 last year.