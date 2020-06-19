  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru timing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: Star gazers in India are in for a treat on June 21 as the country is set to witness its 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of this century on Sunday. It will be an annular eclipse in some parts while for most of the country it will be partial. In India, the Surya Grahan will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 am.

    Ring of fire solar eclipse 2020: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru timing

    The annular solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and the Earth are aligned in a straight line and almost on the same plane.

    Solar Eclipse 2020: Time, Date, Visibility

      India-China Galwan faceoff: China releases 10 Indian soldiers from custody | Oneindia News

      The annular phase will begin around 11:49 am and end at 11:50 am, Director of the MP Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari told news agency PTI.

      The 'ring of fire' can best be seen, just for a minute, from Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

      Annular Solar Eclipse timings in India

      Eclipse begins: 9.15 am

      Partial Eclipse begins: 10.10 am

      Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11.43 am

      Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35%

      Partial Eclipse ends: 1.26 pm

      Total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

      Magnitude: 0.345

      Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

      Solar eclipse Delhi timings

      • Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:20
      • Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 12:01 0.95 Magnitude
      • Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:48
      • Duration: 3 hours, 29 minutes

      Solar eclipse Bangalore time

      • Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:12
      • Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:47 0.47 Magnitude
      • Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:31
      • Duration: 3 hours, 19 minutes

      Solar Eclipse Kolkata timings

      • Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:46
      • Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 12:35 0.73 Magnitude
      • Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 14:17
      • Duration: 3 hours, 31 minutes

      Solar eclipse Mumbai timings

      • Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:00
      • Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:37 0.70 Magnitude
      • Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:27
      • Duration: 3 hours, 27 minutes

      Solar eclipse Chennai time

      • Partial Eclipse Begins: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 10:22
      • Maximum Eclipse: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 11:59 0.46 Magnitude
      • Partial Eclipse Ends: Sun, 21 Jun 2020, 13:41
      • Duration: 3 hours, 19 minutes

      People in Congo in Africa will be able to see the eclipse first and then it will progress through South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Indian Ocean and Pakistan, before entering India over Rajasthan. Later it will move on to Tibet, China, Taiwan, before ending somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.

      The eclipse, however, will not be as prominent this time as it was on December 26 last year.

      More SOLAR ECLIPSE News

      Read more about:

      solar eclipse

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue