'Ring of fire’ in morning sky, Are you ready to watch the last solar eclipse of 2019 on 26 Dec?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 24: Are you ready for the final 'Ring of Fire' that would be created by the last solar eclipse of 2019? On Dec 26 morning, when you look up in the sky, there's a chance you might see the sun rimmed with a fiery orange light. The annular solar eclipse is set to occur after sunrise from 9am to 12.29pm.

26 December solar eclipse: Where to watch in India

The Surya Grahan on 26 December will be will be visible in various other cities in India and countries from Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, UAE and Borneo.

In India, it is visible only in the southern states of India such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The rest of India will only see a partial solar eclipse, which will still be quite spectacular.

Bengaluru will witness some of the best views, with the maximum obscuration of the sun by the moon about 90% in the city, followed by 85% in Chennai, 79% in Mumbai, 70% in Port Blair and 45% in Delhi.

If you're enjoying your Christmas break, fret not.

26 December solar eclipse timings

Mumbai: 8:04am-10:55am

Ahmedabad: 8:06am-10:52am

New Delhi: 8.30am-11.32am

Bengaluru: 8:06am-11:11am

Hyderabad: 8:08am-11:10am

Chennai: 8:08am-11:19am

Kolkata: 8:27am-11:32am

Guwahati: 8:39am-11:36am

Shillong: 8:39am-11:37am

Kohima: 8:45am-11:44am

Next annual solar eclipse in 2020

Known as the 'Ring of Fire' because only the edges of the sun will protrude around the moon, eclipses occur every year but annular solar eclipses are rare. The next annual solar eclipse will be visible from India on June 21, 2020. It will be an annular solar eclipse.

There are two solar eclipses in 2020, including another annular crossing Africa, southeast Asia and China, June 21st, and a total solar eclipse crossing the southern tip of South America on December 14th.