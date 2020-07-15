RIL AGM 2020: Jio 5G solution, Jio TV Plus, Jio Glass announced

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 15: At Reliance's Annual General Meet 2020 the company announced partnership with Google. Mukesh Ambani announces that Google will invest Rs 33,737 cr for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms. In addition, Jio also revealed that the company is developing Jio TV Plus, Jio Glass, and more. The company also announced details about JioMart and Jio 5G solution.

"Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," Ambani said at Reliance Industries' annual general meeting. Jio's global-scale 4G and fibre network is powered by several core software technologies and components. "It is this capability and know-how that positions Jio on the cutting edge of another exciting frontier 5G," he said.

Reliance announces JioTV at AGM 2020. It is a content aggregator that delivers TV channels, shows and movies and much more from various apps and services. Jio TV Plus feature aggregated content from over 12 leading global OTT players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube and many others: Akash Ambani at #RILAGM.

Through the Jio App Store on the Set Top Box, one will be able to can access internet applications across multiple genres such as entertainment, education, health, cooking, yoga, gaming, religion, and more. Ambani said, "Through Jio Developers program, any app developer can develop, launch and monetize their apps. Developers who wish to partner with Jio can visit http://developer.jio.com for details."

Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News

"The Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience," Kiran Thomas at #RILAGM. "Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With JioGlass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History," he further added.