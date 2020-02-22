Right-wing group activist announces Rs 10 lakh bounty to kill Amulya Leona for pro-Pak slogan

Bengaluru, Feb 22: An activist of the right-wing group Sri Ram Sena has announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for killing Amulya Leona who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event here recently.

In video footage, activist Sanjeev Maradi is heard asking the government not to release the woman or else he will kill her.

"The state and the central government should not release her under any circumstances. If she is released, we will kill her in an encounter," he is heard saying at a protest rally organised by the outfit in Ballari against Leona on Saturday.

"We, on behalf of Sri Ram Sena, will give a bounty of Rs 10 lakh to the person who kills her," he added.

Ballari Superintendent of Police CK Baba said he has not seen the video or heard about any such "announcements".

"Let me go through it. I haven't seen what he has said. I will have a look," he added.

At an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act event in the city on Thursday, Leona, who has been arrested on sedition charges and remanded to judicial custody, had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who denounced her act.