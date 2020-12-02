Nirbhaya convicts have 7 days to file mercy plea or else they will hang at the gallows

Right of major individual to marry person of choice a fundamental right: HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 02: It is well settled that a the right of any major individual to marry the person of his or her choice is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Karnataka High Court said.

The court was dealing with a case involving two software professionals said that the said livery relating to the personal relationships of two individuals cannot be encroached by anybody irrespective of caste or religion.

The court made the observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Wajeed Khan, who sought directions to produce G Ramya and set her at liberty. Acting on the directions of the court, the Chandra Layout police produced Ramya before the court.

The court was informed that Ramya's parents had not consented. While recording the statements, the Bench noted that the scope of the habeas corpus petition was limited to producing the lady. She being a software engineer is capable of taking a decision regarding her life, the court also added.