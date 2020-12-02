YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Right of major individual to marry person of choice a fundamental right: HC

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 02: It is well settled that a the right of any major individual to marry the person of his or her choice is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Karnataka High Court said.

    The court was dealing with a case involving two software professionals said that the said livery relating to the personal relationships of two individuals cannot be encroached by anybody irrespective of caste or religion.

    Right of major individual to marry person of choice a fundamental right: HC
    Representational Image

    The court made the observations while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Wajeed Khan, who sought directions to produce G Ramya and set her at liberty. Acting on the directions of the court, the Chandra Layout police produced Ramya before the court.

    Religious conversion for the sake of marriage: The dire need for a law against it

    The court was informed that Ramya's parents had not consented. While recording the statements, the Bench noted that the scope of the habeas corpus petition was limited to producing the lady. She being a software engineer is capable of taking a decision regarding her life, the court also added.

    More CONSTITUTION OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    constitution of india karnataka high court fundamental right religion

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X