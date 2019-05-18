Richest woman candidate Hema Malini is worth Rs 2,50,82,70,292

New Delhi, May 18: Hema Malini is the richest candidate who contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Contesting from the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Hema has declared assets worth 2,50,82,70,292 (Rs 250 crore) according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Her movable and immovable assets are valued at Rs 25,85,62,856 and Rs 2,24,97,07,436 respectively.

Second on the list is D A Sathya Prabha who contested on a TDP ticket from Rajampet. She has declared assets worth Rs Rs 220 crore. Her movable and immovable assets are valued at Rs 1,50,73,33,211 and Rs 69,75,00,000 respectively.

Harsimrat Kaur is third on this list. She is contesting on a SAD ticket from Bathinda. She has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1,00,30,02,445 and Rs 1,17,69,17,425 respectively. Her total assets are worth Rs Rs 217 crore.