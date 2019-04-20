Richest candidate in phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls is worth Rs 204 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: Devendra Singh Yadav with assets worth Rs 204 crore is the richest candidate contesting phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections. A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms also says that there are 392 candidates in the fray with assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) is contesting the elections from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. He is followed Bhonsle Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Pratapasinh Maharaj contesting on an Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket from Satara is second on the list. He has assets worth Rs 199 crore.

Employment opportunities remains top concern among voters: Survey

Praveen Singh Aron, with assets worth Rs 147 crore is third on the list. He is contesting on a Congress ticket from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Financial details:

There are 392(25 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. Among the major parties 81(84 per cent) out of 97 candidates from BJP, 74(82 per cent) out of 90 candidates from INC, 9(90 per cent) out of 10 candidates from SP, 10(53 per cent) candidates from CPI(M), 12(13 per cent) candidates from BSP, 9(41 per cent) candidates from SHS and 7(70 per cent) out of 10 candidates from NCP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

106 sitting MPs have very serious criminal charges against them

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase III election is Rs. 2.95 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 97 BJP candidates is Rs. 13.01 crores, 90 INC candidates is Rs 10.96 crores, 92 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.22 crore, 22 SHS candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.69 crores, 19 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.76 crore, 10 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 48.49 crores, 10 SP candidates have average assets worth Rs 28.52 crores,and 9 AITC candidates have average assets of Rs 4.93 crores.