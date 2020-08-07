Rhea grabbed Sushant’s money, gave him overdose of medicines: Bihar cops tell SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: The Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of coming in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput with an intention of grabbing his money.

The affidavit said that Rhea and her family came in contact with Sushant with the sole intention of grabbing his money and later painting a false a picture of his mental illness.

The affidavit was filed by senior superintendent of police. He said that Rhea took Sushant to her house and started giving him overdose of medicines.

The affidavit also said that despite total non-cooperation by the Mumbai Police, it has found several leads in the investigation. The Bihar Police also said that since the probe points are scattered at many places in India, it suggested a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier Rhea requested the Enforcement Directorate to put off her questioning slated for today in view of the matter pending before the Supreme Court. The ED however rejected the appeal.

She had moved the court seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.

Meanwhile the CBI has taken over the case and ever registered an FIR in this regard. The CBI took over the case after the Bihar government recommended the same.