Rhea, her aide, Sushant’s friend all set to be questioned by ED

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: The Enforcement Directorate will question a host of persons in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Friday, the ED summoned Shruti Modi, who is Rhea Chakraborty's business manager.

The ED will also question Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani on Saturday. Rhea too has been asked to appear before the ED with relevant documents on Friday by 11 am.

She had requested the ED to put off the questioning in view of the Supreme Court hearing the matter, but the ED has not heeded to that request and says if she does not show up it would amount to violation of summons.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of coming in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput with an intention of grabbing his money.

The affidavit said that Rhea and her family came in contact with Sushant with the sole intention of grabbing his money and later painting a false a picture of his mental illness.

The affidavit was filed by senior superintendent of police. He said that Rhea took Sushant to her house and started giving him overdose of medicines.

The affidavit also said that despite total non-cooperation by the Mumbai Police, it has found several leads in the investigation. The Bihar Police also said that since the probe points are scattered at many places in India, it suggested a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.