Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court over unfair media trial

New Delhi, Aug 10: Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting Bollywood star and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, approached the Supreme Court on Monday against what she termed an 'unfair media trial'.

She also said she feared becoming a "scapegoat of political agendas" and asked the top court to protect her against "extreme trauma and infringement of privacy".

"The issue is blown out of proportion in (the) media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established," Chakraborty's petition read.

She cited two other high-profile cases - the 2G scam and the Talwar murder case - "media had convicted the accused... each and every accused was later on found innocent by the courts".

Earlier, Chakraborty and her family members arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the death of her friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Enforcement Directorate or ED's probe focuses on Chakraborty's income, investments, business and professional deals.

Rajput's family in Bihar had filed a police complaint alleging Chakraborty illegally transferred ₹ 15 crore in tranches from his son's account and drove him to suicide.

While the ED is looking into the alleged money laundering angle, the CBI has taken over the probe into the death of the actor.