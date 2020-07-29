YouTube
    Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on.

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty
    The move came a day after Rajput's father K K Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

    Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

    In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till disposal of her plea in top court, the lawyer said.

    The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

