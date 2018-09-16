Rewari gangrape: Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal transferred

Chandigarh, Sep 16: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday transferred Rewari Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal in the wake of uproar over the gangrape of a 19-year-old girl. Rahul Sharma has taken charge as the new SP of Rewari.

Duggal will now lead a battalion of Haryana Armed Police in Hisar. The victim's family had alleged that police had failed to take prompt action on their complaint and delayed action by citing jurisdiction issue between police units of Rewari and Mahendergarh districts.

As pressure mounted on the government to act swiftly, the police arrested a registered medical practitioner, who first attended to the woman, and a villager on whose property she was allegedly raped. Khattar, who had a scheduled event in Jalandhar in Punjab, cut short his visit and reached Chandigarh in the afternoon.

The Haryana Police on Saturday released pictures of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman. One of the accused is an Army Jawan. The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana's Mahendargarh district on Wednesday.

The family of the teenager, meanwhile, continues to seek justice. The victim's mother, earlier today, declared that she intends to return the Rs 2 lakh cheque given to her husband by the Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Vivek Yadav under the Haryana Victim Compensation Scheme 2013.