Rewari gangrape: One of the prime accused arrested, two still at large

Chandigarh, Sep 16: One of the three main accused in the Rewari gangrape, Nishu Phogat, has been arrested. The other two accused - army man Pankaj and Manish - are still on the run.

Two others have also been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old CBSE topper in Haryana's Rewari.

"Within 30 hours the SIT has arrested two people - Deen Dayal and Dr Sanjeev. The main accused Nishu has been nabbed, he is on his way," Nuh SP Naazneen Bhasin said.

She said that with his arrest, they had also got many important clues about the main accused and their whereabouts.

"Deen Dayal is owner of the tube-well where the incident took place. Sanjeev is a doctor who was found to be involved, as per all our evidence. The main accused Nishu, had pre-planned this and then called the doctor to the spot later," Bhasin said.

"Dr. Sanjeev's involvement is proved as it was in his knowledge that the girl was held by 3 boys and she was not conscious about the things happening. He was part of the plan till the end & he didn't inform any authority," she added.

When asked about the missing armyman Pankaj, Bhasin said, "He is absconding but he will be arrested soon."

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car, and took her to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed with DGP BS Sandhu the progress in the investigation and shunted out the district police chief, as raids continued at several places to nab the men.