Rewari gangrape case: Haryana police arrested all three accused

Chandigarh, Sep 23: Pankaj and Manish, the two prime accused in Rewari gangrape case have been arrested on Sunday. The two were on the run for 12 days. The two have been arrested from Satnali in Mahendragarh, said sources.

Earlier this week the police had arrested another prime accused- Nishu Phogat.

The trio had drugged and gangraped a 19-year-old Rewari girl when she was on her way to a coaching centre at Kanina in Mahendragarh district on September 12.

The horrific gangrape took place on September 12 in Kanina in Mahendragarh. Family of the survivor sought to register zero FIR at police station in Rewari. But the SHO at women's police station at Rewari was reluctant at first to register the complaint.

Besides Nishu, police arrested two more accused - Deendayal and Sanjeev on Sunday. Deendayal is the owner of the tubewell room where the crime was committed, while Sanjeev is a registered medical practitioner (RMP) who attended the victim when her health condition deteriorated.