Chandigarh, Sep 15: The Haryana Police on Saturday released pictures of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman. One of the accused is an Army Jawan.
The trio allegedly abducted the woman from a bus stop and raped her in Haryana's Mahendargarh district on Wednesday.
Here are the photos of the three accused released by cops:
Manish
One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an Army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said on Saturday.
Nishu
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case. According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.
Pankaj (The accused army man)
The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day. However, the father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, told reporters on Friday that she could have been raped by 8-10 persons. Her mother has accused the police of failing to take action in the case.
Haryana DGP B S Sandhu
Haryana DGP B S Sandhu had earlier saidall the three accused were known to the victim.
(Images credit - ANI/Twitter)