Revoke 100% occupancy in theatres move: Centre tells Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Union home ministry on Wednesday told the Tamil Nadu government that hundred per cent occupancy in movie theatres cannot be allowed yet.

"Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theaters/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner," the letter read.

"In view of the above, the GoTN (Government of Tamil Nadu) is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28th December 2020 and inform compliance to this ministry," the letter read.

The Tamil Nadu government's move permitting 100 per cent seating capacity in cinema theatres received a mix response.

While many in the Kollywood industry have welcomed the move, many others have condemned the decision as "irresponsible".

The relaxation comes after owners of cinema halls appealed to the government to allow them to screen films with full seating capacity. Prior to this, cinema halls were allowed to function with 50 percent seating capacity.

However, a big chunk of cinema theatres had been shut though the government allowed resumption of screening of films after the coronavirus-induced lockdown while many movie halls that are already open too witnessed less number of footfalls.

In its order on Monday, the government said messages on precautionary measures to avoid the virus spread shall also be screened during the show time in cinema theatres to create awareness among the public.