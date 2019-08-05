Revocation of Art 370: BJP's gala time distributes ladoos & bursts crackers

  • search
    Shimla, Aug 05: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday celebrated revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution by distributing ladoos and bursting firecrackers in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla.

    The Centre on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. BJP workers led by education minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Shimla Mayor Kusum Sadrate gathered at Naaz Chowk near Mall road at 2.30 pm today to express their joy over revocation of the Article 370.

    Bharatiya Janata Party workers celebrate governments decision to abolish Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir
    Bharatiya Janata Party workers celebrate government's decision to abolish Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir

    Talking to mediapersons on the occasion, Bhardwaj said "Today is a golden day for our country as Article 370 providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir has been revoked." The electors gave unprecedented mandate to the BJP for revoking this Article and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have done so within two-and-half-month of Modi II government, he added.

    J&K to be divided into two Union Territories, Ladakh to be without legislature

    Earlier congratulating PM and HM for revoking Article 370, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti said the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had laid down his life while protesting against this Article as he was against "Do vidhan, do Pradhan and do nishan" (two constitutions, two PMs and two flags) in our country and his dream has fulfilled with the revocation of Article 370.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
