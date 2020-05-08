Revised list of red, orange, green zones in next few days says Health Ministry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: To fight the spread of COVID-19, the government had divided the country into red, orange and green zones.

When questioned when the revised zone list would be issued, the Health Ministry said that a list had been prepared on April 30. The list will be revised based on the details given to us by the states. We will give it soon as it is being analysed. It will be available in another two to three days, the Ministry also said.

Centre allows more activities in orange zones

In the last list prepared by the government, there were 130 districts in the red zone. The number of districts under the orange zone was 284 while 319 were under the green zone.

The Centre's guidelines say that districts with a high load of cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease are classified as a red zone. Those with fewer cases will fall under the Orange Zone. Districts with no cases will fall under the Green Zone.

On containment zones, the guidelines say that these are delineated based on mapping of cases and their contacts, geographical dispersion and cases and contacts and a well demarcated perimeter.