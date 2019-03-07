  • search
    Review finds why over 83% of Indian politicians’ websites are not secure

    New Delhi, March 7: In India, the Internet has come to play an increasingly important role in politics. Though the ruling BJP was among the first to resort to tech-savvy political functioning, other parties have also chipped in now. Be it websites, social media campaigns and others, online activities have become a prime aspect of India's political life.

    However, there has also been another side to the story. Hacking of wesbites of parties has also become a reality and a recent study has shown that all parties in India have the issue of online insecurity, reported Quartz.

    A security review by consumer tech reviewing company Comparitech has found that as high as 84 per cent of India's politicians' websites do not use HTTPS -- an enrypted, secure alternative to the common communication protocol HTTP.

    While security experts across the globe agreed that HTTPS encryption is important for protecting a user's connection to a website to stop the traffic from being intercepted, Comparitech said: "...implementing HTTPS is not difficult nor expensive so politicians have little excuse for not properly securing their sites."

    Comparitech analysed over 7,500 politicians' websites in 37 countries, including 217 major ones in India and it was found while the global figure of politicians' websites using HTTPS was around three in five, which is still ordinary, it was much better than the scenario in India.

    Congress has done better than BJP

    The Congress did better than the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena in this regard. While 89 per cent of Sena's politicians did not use HTTPS, the figure was almost 85 per cent in case of the BJP.

    The Congress, which is not known to be as tech-savvy as the BJP, did better with 74 per cent of its politicians not using it, the report added.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
