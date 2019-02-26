  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Revenge not over till JeM chief Masood is "struck down": Sanjay Raut

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 26:  Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan but said the revenge for the Pulwama attack will not be complete till Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is "struck down".

    Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. File photo
    Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. File photo

    India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's(JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country. In a tweet, Raut lauded the "bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

    "However, until the satan JeM chief Masood Azhar is struck down, our revenge won't be complete," said the Rajya Sabha member, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

    Also read: No international law broken, we bombed 'our own territory': Swamy on IAF strike

    Raut also re-tweeted a statement of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in which the latter said, "If this is Balakote in KPK its a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if its Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC its a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional."

    PTI

    Read more about:

    shiv sena masood azhar pakistan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue