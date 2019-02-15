  • search
    Revenge for Pulwama: Let us begin with the separatists says Amar Bhushan

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Following a high-level meeting in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the Indian government said that it had withdrawn the most favoured nation status given to Pakistan. With Kashmir witnessing one of the most ghastly attacks, there is considerable pressure under the government to act against Pakistan.

    Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir

    There is already talk that there could be another surgical strike in the days to come. However, the experts feel that a surgical strike would not happen immediately as the element of surprise would be lacking.

    Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan speaks with OneIndia about the possible options before the government to avenge the attack at Pulwama, which claimed the lives of nearly 44 CRPF jawans.

    Bhushan says that what pains him is that we are following the same old policy on Kashmir with a bit more aggressiveness. He says that withdrawing MFN alone does not solve the problem. He says that the government should start by withdrawing the security that has been given to the separatists. All of them should be arrested and lodged in jails down South. Bhushan further says that this policy of too much democracy in Jammu and Kashmir will not solve the problem.

    He also said that all benefits should be withdrawn from the separatists and they should be let to fend for themselves. Let us not kid ourselves and say that they work as our sources. That is a lame excuse to give, Amar Bhushan also says.

    He goes on to add that he wished that this government had introduced a Bill in Parliament withdrawing Article 371. The Bill should have been passed in the Lok Sabha and had been defeated in the Rajya Sabha, a joint session of Parliament should have been convened. I am aware that the matter would have gone to court, but a bold statement on the intent of the government would have been made.

    I feel that the government would have earned a lot of good-will had the issue relating to Article 371 was taken up. On such issues, it is important to be a Napolean rather than a Nero.

    The other option would be to go for all-out anti-terror operations with a more sustained effort. More Army can be brought into Jammu and Kashmir for this purpose, Bhushan also adds. It is also important that we suspend all relations with Pakistan, Amar Bhushan also adds.

    pulwama terror attack jammu and kashmir crpf

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
