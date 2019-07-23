  • search
    Revealed: The child in Modi’s arms, who he called a special friend in Parliament

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a buzz after he posted an image with a baby.

    In the post Modi referred to the child as a special friend who came to meet him in Parliament. " A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today," Modi wrote.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays with a child at Parliament, in New Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays with a child at Parliament, in New Delhi

    Modi's followers spent a considerable amount of time guessing who the child was. The picture has over a 5 lakh likes and each one was guessing as to who the child was.

    After much guessing, it has now come to light that the baby is the grandchild of BJP MP, Satyanarayan Jatiya.

    PM Modi pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad

    In the Instagram post, there were several users who speculated and one of them even called the child as Rohit Sharma's daughter. One user even said that it could be the grandchild of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
