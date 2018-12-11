Home News India Telangana election results 2018: Revanth Reddy of Congress trailing in Kodangal constituency

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Dec 11: Revanth Reddy of Congress is trailing in Kodangal assembly constituency. Narender Reddy of TRS has taken a lead by 10000 votes.

Two heavyweights -- A Revanth Reddy of the Congress and P Narender Reddy of TRS are contesting from Kodangal. Anumula Revanth Reddy is Congress working president in the state. He is former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator.

Narender Reddy was an MLC from erstwhile Ranga Reddy District for two terms. Narender Reddy's brother Patnam Mahender Reddy the first transport minister of newly formed Telangana state.

BJP's Nagurao Namaji is another candidate in the fray.