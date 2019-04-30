Revaluation by May 8: Telangana HC directs state on intermediate results

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Apr 30: Amid the protests, the Telangana High Court has directed the state government and TSBIE to re-tally by May 8 marks of 3 lakh students, who were declared failed and submit a report before it in this regard.

Terming the suicides by students as painful, the bench made it clear that it would look into the issue of 're-evaluation and compensation' after completion of re-verification exercise.

"As per the press reports, there have been some defects in the software and perhaps correct marks have not been reflected in the marks memo of those students who have done exceedingly well in the examination. The re-tallying and re-verification of marks of the failed students will suffice the students' loss to some extent," the bench observed.

Two more students who appeared for the exam have committed, taking the total toll since the result announcement to 23.

The exams were held February and March this year and the results were declared on April 18.

Ever since the results were announced, many students and parents have been approaching the TSBIE office, alleging goof-up in the paper valuation.

While some students claimed they had either failed or got poor marks though they had performed well, other parents said their wards are meritorious and expressed shock that they were failed in the exams or had scored very less marks.

The state government has already constituted a three member committee of technical experts to look into the charges of discrepancies in the declaration of the results.

The committee in its report had pointed out certain lapses and suggested various measures for improvement.

The Chief Minister has already directed the officials not to charge any fee for re-verfication and re-counting from failed students.

The government has also announced that failed students need not apply for re-counting and re-verification.

Thousands of students, who passed the exams, have also applied for re-verification.