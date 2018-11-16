Return tickets are available for Trupti Desai and her team, says Rahul Easwar

Kochi, Nov 16: Sabarimala activist Rahul Easwar on Friday joined the Kochi airport protesters who have blocked the exit of Bhoomata Brigade founder Trupti Desai and her colleagues.

Rahul Easwar protesting outside Kochi airport said, "Trupti Desai should go back. She will have to step on our chests and walk over us if she wants to enter Sabarimala Temple."

"Hope Kerala government and Kerala police sends Trupti Desai back to Maharashtra, " and cautioned that she will face more protest if she does not go back.

Protests gathered momentum on the roads from Kochi to Kottayam and then on way to Holy Sabarimala.

Kochi Mumbai tickets are available in Spice Jet SG 164 & GO Air G8 468



For Trupti Desai & feminists. Would request @TheKeralaPolice to send them back .



As a Gandhian good will measure we will cooperate with Kerala Police for assisting them in returning them#SaveSabarimala https://t.co/OVxNlwwFYi — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) November 16, 2018

Rahul further assured that as a Gandhian goodwill measure protesters would cooperate with Kerala Police for assisting them in returning them.