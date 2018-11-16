  • search

Return tickets are available for Trupti Desai and her team, says Rahul Easwar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kochi, Nov 16: Sabarimala activist Rahul Easwar on Friday joined the Kochi airport protesters who have blocked the exit of Bhoomata Brigade founder Trupti Desai and her colleagues.

    Rahul Easwar protesting outside Kochi airport said, "Trupti Desai should go back. She will have to step on our chests and walk over us if she wants to enter Sabarimala Temple."

    Return tickets for Trupti Desai and her team, says Rahul Easawr
    Sabarimala activist Rahul Easwar. PTI file photo

    "Hope Kerala government and Kerala police sends Trupti Desai back to Maharashtra, " and cautioned that she will face more protest if she does not go back.

    Also Read | Sabarimala protests Updates: Rahul Easwar joins the Kochi airport protests

    Protests gathered momentum on the roads from Kochi to Kottayam and then on way to Holy Sabarimala.

    Rahul further assured that as a Gandhian goodwill measure protesters would cooperate with Kerala Police for assisting them in returning them.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala sabarimala temple kochi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue