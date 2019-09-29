  • search
    Return seized cattle to owner says Delhi court

    New Delhi, Sep 29: A court here has directed the city government to give back six cattle seized by the Delhi Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) to the owner.

    Two buffaloes and four calves were taken away from Amin by the society for alleged violation of the Transportation of Animals Rules.

    Return seized cattle to owner says Delhi court
    Representational Image

    The cattle were seized when Amin, who sells and purchases cattle for a livelihood, was taking them to the livestock market in Ghazipur here. The society's officials had also fined him.

    Let your cattle stray, pay fine of Rs 5,000

    On August 14, the trial court had convicted and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Amin. It also deprived him of the custody of his animals.

    "Ends of justice will be met, if the release order of animals is passed in favour of the revisionist (Amin). Accordingly, the revision petition is partly allowed and animals available in the custody of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals be released to the revisionist, on payment of maintenance charges," Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar said.

    Amin has already paid the maintenance charges.

    The counsel for Amin said that the Metropolitan Magistrate was wrong in forfeiting his animals and the Veterinary Officer observing the condition of the animals, had nowhere disclosed that they are unable to move or unhealthy, due to the alleged cruelty.

    However, the counsel for DSPCA contended that there was no illegality, infirmity or irregularity in the trial court order and it had rightly directed forfeiting of all the six animals.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 10:38 [IST]
