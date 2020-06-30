  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Return donations received from Chinese companies in PM Cares Fund: Captain

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the BJP-led Centre to return donations received from Chinese companies in the PM-CARES Fund, amid the India-China border tensions. Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that the PM-CARES Fund, set up to strengthen India's fight against coronavirus, received donations from some Chinese companies.

    Return donations received from Chinese companies in PM Cares Fund: Captain
    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    "I think we must take a tough stand on China," said the Congress leader. "I don't think we can afford to take Chinese money when our boys are being killed," he said. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh during the night of June 15-16.

    Chinese companies contributed to PM-CARES fund: Congress

      India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News

      Singh also named some Chinese companies which have made donation to the PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund. "This is not a question of how much money has come, even if one rupee has been received from Chinese companies at a time when they (China) are responsible for COVID and secondly they are responsible for aggression against my country.

      "I think this is the time whatever money has been received from Chinese companies should be returned. India doesn't need Chinese money to look after itself," he said.

      More AMARINDER SINGH News

      Read more about:

      amarinder singh china

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue