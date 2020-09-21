Retired Navy man shoots self in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: A 55-year-old retired navy personnel was shot dead allegedly by a man during a scuffle in west Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Sector 23 area of Dwarka Sunday night, they said.

The victim has been identified Balraj Deshwal, a retired navy personnel, police said.

The accused, Pradeep Khokar, parked his car outside a building and went to its parking area in ground-floor where Deshwal was sitting with his friend, a senior police officer said.

"Khokar began an altercation with Deshwal, which led to a scuffle and later he fired at the victim," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

A bullet hit Deshwal's mouth and he was declared brought dead at a hospital, police said.

Police said that the accused owed around Rs 5 lakh to Deshwal who was involved in real estate business.

Khokar is absconding and police are on the job to nab him, the DCP said.